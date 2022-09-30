NFL Battle for Britain

Supporters of the the The Minnesota Vikings team cheer at a fan interaction event at The Brotherhood Of Pursuits And Pastimes sports bar in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. A half-dozen NFL teams are aggressively targeting fans in Britain now that they have new marketing rights in the country. They’re signing commercial deals and hiring local media personalities in bids to expand their fanbases and tap international revenue. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

The "J-E-T-S" chants gave way to British-accented berating of quarterback Joe Flacco at the London sports pub where fans watched the Cincinnati Bengals ease to victory last week.

NFL Battle for Britain

Viktor the mascot for the The Minnesota Vikings team poses for pictures with a supporter of the team at a fan interaction event at The Brotherhood Of Pursuits And Pastimes sports bar in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. A half-dozen NFL teams are aggressively targeting fans in Britain now that they have new marketing rights in the country. They’re signing commercial deals and hiring local media personalities in bids to expand their fanbases and tap international revenue. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
NFL Battle for Britain

Cheerleaders for the The Minnesota Vikings NFL team pose for pictures with a supporter of the team at a fan interaction event at The Brotherhood Of Pursuits And Pastimes sports bar in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. A half-dozen NFL teams are aggressively targeting fans in Britain now that they have new marketing rights in the country. They’re signing commercial deals and hiring local media personalities in bids to expand their fanbases and tap international revenue.(AP Photo/Jon Super)
NFL Battle for Britain

Cheerleaders for the The Minnesota Vikings check the footage after recording a TikTok video at a fan interaction event at The Brotherhood Of Pursuits And Pastimes sports bar in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. A half-dozen NFL teams are aggressively targeting fans in Britain now that they have new marketing rights in the country. They’re signing commercial deals and hiring local media personalities in bids to expand their fanbases and tap international revenue. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
NFL Battle for Britain

Cheerleaders for the The Minnesota Vikings meet supporters of the team at a fan interaction event at The Brotherhood Of Pursuits And Pastimes sports bar in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. A half-dozen NFL teams are aggressively targeting fans in Britain now that they have new marketing rights in the country. They’re signing commercial deals and hiring local media personalities in bids to expand their fanbases and tap international revenue. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
NFL Battle for Britain

Cheerleaders for the The Minnesota Vikings record a TikTok video at a fan interaction event at The Brotherhood Of Pursuits And Pastimes sports bar in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. A half-dozen NFL teams are aggressively targeting fans in Britain now that they have new marketing rights in the country. They’re signing commercial deals and hiring local media personalities in bids to expand their fanbases and tap international revenue. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
NFL Battle for Britain

Cheerleders for the The Minnesota Vikings NFL team pose for pictures with supporters of the team at a fan interaction event at The Brotherhood Of Pursuits And Pastimes sports bar in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. A half-dozen NFL teams are aggressively targeting fans in Britain now that they have new marketing rights in the country. They’re signing commercial deals and hiring local media personalities in bids to expand their fanbases and tap international revenue. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments