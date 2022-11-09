Packers Lions Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks to the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Halfway through the 2022 season it appears NFL defenses have finally started catching up. After a five-year run of hot-shot quarterbacks lighting up scoreboards and leaving defenses with few answers, the pendulum has turned away from the offense for a change. The 21.8 points per game average through nine weeks is the lowest at this stage of the season since 2010, when teams averaged 21.7 points per game. Scoring is down a staggering 3.5 points per game from this point two years ago when offenses peaked in partly empty stadiums due to the pandemic, and 1.6 points per game from last season.


Dolphins Bears Football

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill celebrates a touch down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Rams Buccaneers Football

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Broncos Jaguars Football

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is taken down by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44), rear, during the NFL football game between Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments