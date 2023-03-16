Rodgers Future Football

FILE - New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, center, laughs with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, during a joint NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers says his intention is to play for the New York Jets in the coming season as the four-time NFL MVP quarterback waits for the Green Bay Packers to trade him. Rodgers made his comments Wednesday, March 15, 2023, during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

After a flurry of moves in the two days ahead of the official start of the NFL free agency period, Aaron Rodgers made the biggest news Wednesday by announcing his intention to play for the New York Jets. Several more players switched teams, others are staying put and a few stars, including Ezekiel Elliott, will be looking for new homes in 2023. But Rodgers is the dominant story of the offseason, and the four-time AP NFL MVP cleared things up during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" a few hours before the league year started at 4 p.m. EST.


FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts as he leaves the field after an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan 2. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers says his intention is to play for the New York Jets in the coming season as the four-time NFL MVP quarterback waits for the Green Bay Packers to trade him. Rodgers made his comments Wednesday, March 15, 2023, during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

