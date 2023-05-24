NFL Meetings Football

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) runs back a kickoff for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The NFL has pushed the kickoff return further toward irrelevance with a priority on player safety. League owners voted Tuesday, May 23, 2023, for a one-year trial of an enhanced touchback rule that will give the receiving team the ball at its own 25 with a fair catch of a kickoff anywhere behind that yard line. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

The NFL has pushed the kickoff return further toward irrelevance with a priority on player safety.


NFL Meetings Football

FILE - Arizona Cardinals Greg Dortch (83) takes a knee during a kickoff from the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. The NFL has pushed the kickoff return further toward irrelevance with a priority on player safety. League owners voted Tuesday, May 23, 2023, for a one-year trial of an enhanced touchback rule that will give the receiving team the ball at its own 25 with a fair catch of a kickoff anywhere behind that yard line. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
CORRECTION NFL Owners Meetings

CORRECTS SPELLING OF LAST NAME TO GOODELL, NOT GODELL - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media at the NFL Owners Meetings at the Omni Hotel, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments