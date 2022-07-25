NFL Ice Cube Football

FILE - Rapper Ice Cube, right, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. The NFL is teaming up with Ice Cube. The league announced Thursday, June 30, 2022, a partnership with Contract with Black America Institute, an economic inclusion-focused initiative led by artist and entrepreneur O'Shea Jackson, who is known as Ice Cube.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The NFL is making its move into offering its own media streaming platform. The league announced that "NFL+" launched on Monday. Owners were briefed about it during the league meetings in May while Brian Rolapp, the NFL's chief media and business officer, confirmed in a column for "Sports Illustrated" last week that it would be starting this season. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that the direct-to-consumer offering gives the league the ability to understand what fans and non-fans are seeking in terms of content and customize it for them.

