FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young talks on the field during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, March 4, 2023. The national high school player of the year as a senior in California went on to become the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner as a sophomore at Alabama. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

The NFL never really stops so its offseason continues with the draft starting on Thursday night. The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick and a lot of the hype surrounds the quarterbacks. Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson are among the coveted prospects. The other top athletes include edge rushers such as Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson. The first round is Thursday starting at 8 p.m. EDT. The second and third rounds are on Friday starting at 7 p.m. EDT. The fourth through seventh rounds are Saturday starting at 12 p.m. EDT.


FILE - Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, March 4, 2023. Stroud threw 85 touchdown passes to break a Big Ten record held by Drew Brees for TDs over two seasons. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

