Guns New York

A New York Police Department Public Affairs officer sets up signs reading "Gun Free Zone" around Times Square on Wednesday in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

 Yuki Iwamura

NEW YORK — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments