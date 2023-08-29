FILE - Canadian women's hockey team co-captain Jayna Hefford, center, is flanked by co-captain Carolina Ouellette, left, and captain Hayley Wickenheiser, right, in Calgary, Alberta, Dec. 21, 2009. The newly established Professional Women’s Hockey League has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, to make its long-awaited announcement on where its six franchises will be based. Hefford is slated to become senior vice president of hockey operations. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Jeff McIntosh, File)
FILE - Then-Calgary Flames' President of Hockey Operations and acting General manager Brian Burke speaks to the media in Calgary, Alberta, April 14, 2014. The newly established Professional Women’s Hockey League has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, to make its long-awaited announcement on where its six franchises will be based. In another development, a person told The AP that former NHL executive and long-time women’s hockey supporter Burke has been hired to become the PWHL Players’ Association first executive director. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Larry MacDougal, File)
The newly established Professional Women's Hockey League provided a sneak peak on where it's six franchises will be based, a day before it is scheduled to make the news official. The PWHL's newly launched social media account revealed the sites based on the only six accounts it is following with teams based in the New York tri-state area, Minnesota, Boston, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. Each market has an account with @PWHL as a prefix. The PWHL is scheduled to formally announce its inaugural six franchises during a video conference call on Tuesday.