A university that was founded on tribal land and has a history of injustices against Native Americans is now finding ways to reckon with that past.
Tadd Johnson has been the face of that work. A member of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Johnson was the University of Minnesota’s first senior director of tribal relations and this year became the first Native member of the Board or Regents.
Years before Johnson became senior director of tribal relations in 2019, he worked on addressing the Native community’s mistrust of the university. In taking on that role, the university and tribal nations began meeting regularly, at least three times a year – something that hadn’t been done in the U’s history, Johnson said.
The history between the university and tribal nations is complex and riddled with occurrences of inequity and injustices, according to the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council.
Johnson, who has worked with both the affairs council and the university, said the university’s founding is a big contributor to the Native community’s mistrust of the university today.
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Morrill Act, which took large sums of Indigenous lands and turned them into endowments for colleges and universities. Through the land grant, in 1868, the University of Minnesota was assigned 94,631 acres of land, which belonged to Dakota and Ojibwe tribes.
Considering that history and deep mistrust, the tribal nations and the university did not have formal relations until President Joan Gabel’s administration. Instead, it was tribal consultation, which didn’t involve regular meetings, Johnson said.
University of Minnesota Regent Darrin Rosha said Johnson has been instrumental in further developing the relationship between the university and Minnesota’s tribal nations. “A lot of progress has been made, which has helped with advancing those dialogues between the university and Minnesota’s tribal nations,” he said.
Johnson previously was a faculty member at the University of Minnesota Duluth, where he created courses for a master’s program in tribal administration and governance. He also led Tribal-State Relations Trainings, which became mandatory for all employees of Minnesota state agencies.
In his role as senior director for tribal relations, he started conversations and relationship building with the Tribal nations.
He also facilitated conversations with the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, which includes Minnesota’s 11 tribal nations. Taking the council’s lead, he worked to improve trust by getting the university to acknowledge past wrongdoing, with future hopes of reconciliation.
First tribal member regent
In mid-July, Gov. Tim Walz appointed Johnson to the University of Minnesota Board of Regents. Johnson is the first tribal member to serve on the board but isn’t the first Native American to be considered for the role.
In January 2021, D. Brandon Alkire, an attorney and citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation, was recommended by the Regent Candidate Advisory Council, along with two other St. Paul residents to represent the Fourth Congressional District on the board. In March 2021, the Minnesota State Legislature voted to elect four new regents, and Alkire was not one of them.
Johnson’s appointment came after representatives from the student association at the University of Minnesota Morris drafted a letter petitioning for Walz to appoint a tribal member from the 8th Congressional District. In the petition, the association cited the need for tribal input when appointing a regent, specifically because the 8th district covers large swaths of tribal land.
The Minnesota Student Association on the Twin Cities campus co-signed the petition. The Minnesota Indian Affairs Council also advocated for his appointment through a resolution sent to Walz nearly two years ago following the passing of former regent Kao Ly Ilean Her.
Historically underrepresented
In the resolution, the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council pointed out that the tribal nations of Minnesota are the only historically underrepresented group in Minnesota to have never been represented on the Board of Regents, calling it “a historical injustice” that was “long overdue.”
The resolution also noted that having a tribal member regent would help the university build relationships with the tribal nations, which was a previously stated goal of Gabel.
“The appointment of Tadd Johnson is, I think, one of the biggest progressions that have come out of the (affairs council’s) resolutions,” said Shannon Geshick, executive director of the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council. “And that was really a recommendation that came from the elected tribal leaders.”