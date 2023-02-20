Turkey Syria Earthquake

A boy is taken to an ambulance after being injured during the latest earthquake in Hatay, Turkey on Monday. (Ugur Yildirim/DIA via AP)

 Ugur Yildirim

ANKARA, Turkey — A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday caused more deaths and injuries in parts of Turkey laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands, authorities said. More buildings collapsed, trapping some people, while scores of injuries were recorded in neighboring Syria too.


