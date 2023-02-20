...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...
.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with
some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This
will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions
in open areas.
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin where impacts will
be lesser with the initial snow band Tuesday evening into
Wednesday morning. Additional accumulating snow will arrive with
the main storm Wednesday afternoon that will require an upgrade
of this Winter Storm Watch.
A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of western
and southern Minnesota and most of the Twin Cities Metro. Forecast
confidence is high that 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Tuesday
PM into Wednesday AM with the initial round of snow.
The snow will lighten up Wednesday morning, but then widespread
heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday afternoon as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near an
additional foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts
possible across south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard
conditions as well.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to
22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
A boy is taken to an ambulance after being injured during the latest earthquake in Hatay, Turkey on Monday. (Ugur Yildirim/DIA via AP)
ANKARA, Turkey — A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday caused more deaths and injuries in parts of Turkey laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands, authorities said. More buildings collapsed, trapping some people, while scores of injuries were recorded in neighboring Syria too.
Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Defne, in Turkey’s Hatay province, one the worst-hit regions in the magnitude 7.8 quake that struck on Feb. 6. It was felt in Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, Israel and as far away as Egypt, and followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 temblor.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said three deaths and 213 injuries were known as of Monday afternoon. Search and rescue efforts were underway in three collapsed buildings where six people were believed trapped.
In Hatay, police rescued one person trapped inside a three-story building and were trying to reach three others inside, HaberTurk television reported. It said those trapped included movers helping people shift furniture and other belongings from the building that was damaged in the massive quake.
Syria’s state news agency, SANA, reported that six people were injured in Aleppo by falling debris. The White Helmets, northwest Syria’s civil defense organization, reported more than 130 injuries, most of them non-life threatening, including fractures and cases of people fainting from fear, while a number of buildings in areas already damaged by the quake collapsed.
The Feb. 6 quake killed nearly 45,000 people in both countries — the vast majority of them in Turkey, where more than a million and a half people are in temporary shelters. Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since.
HaberTurk journalists reporting from Hatay said they were jolted violently by Monday’s quake and held onto to each other to avoid falling.
In the Turkish city of Adana, eyewitness Alejandro Malaver said people left homes for the streets, carrying blankets into their cars. Malaver said everyone is really scared and “no one wants to get back into their houses.”
Mehmet Salhaoglullari, from a village near Samandag, said he was eating at a restaurant when the building began to shake.
“We all threw ourselves outside and we continued to shake outside,” he said.
In the Syrian city of Idlib, frightened residents were preparing to sleep in parks and other public places, while fuel lines formed at gas stations as people attempted to get as far as possible from any buildings that might collapse.
The Syrian American Medical Society, which runs hospitals in northern Syria, said it had treated a number of patients — including a 7-year-old boy — who suffered heart attacks brought on by fear following the new quake.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said around 1.6 million people are currently being housed in temporary shelters.