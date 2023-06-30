FILE - Connecticut Whale forward Amanda Conway (88) scores against the Boston Pride in the first period during the Premier Hockey Federation's Isobel Cup final March 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Mark Walter Group acquired what was described as “certain assets” of the PHF in a move Thursday, June 29, 2023, that has the potential of clearing the way for one North American women’s hockey league, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press. (Arielle Bader/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)
A new women's pro hockey league will begin competing in North America as early as January. That development was made possible Thursday when a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers purchased the Premier Hockey Federation. Two people with direct knowledge of the agreement confirmed it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced. One of the people says the seven-team PHF will cease operations. The new league will bring together North America's most accomplished female players, likely alongside talented players from Europe and Asia. Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter has agreed to buy the PHF's assets, paving the way for the new league to launch.