Angels Blue Jays Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer (4) hits a solo home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, in Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

So far, the impact of baseball's expanded postseason is marginal. Even under the new playoff system, the number of teams within striking distance isn't significantly different than usual. Perhaps that's because adding a third wild card in each league hasn't really lowered the bar for making the postseason. There was concern that teams at or near .500 would be able to qualify, but at least this year, it doesn't look like that's going to happen. The Toronto Blue Jays are currently on pace for 87 wins. They hold the third wild card in the American League. In the National League, that spot belongs to the San Diego Padres. They are on pace for 88 victories.

Padres Royals Baseball

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado reacts at home plate after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

