New Mexico St Hazing

Former New Mexico State NCAA college basketball player Deuce Benjamin, left, is comforted by his father William Benjamin as he breaks down while speaking at a news conference in Las Cruces, N.M., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Benjamin and former Aggie player Shak Odunewu discussed the lawsuit they filed alleging teammates ganged up and sexually assaulted them multiple times, while their coaches and others at the school didn't act when confronted with the allegations. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Two former New Mexico State basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates spoke about the deep impact their time at the Las Cruces school had on them. In an interview with The Associated Press, Deuce Benjamin described himself as angry, distrustful and isolated. Former teammate Shak Odunewu says he hopes he and Benjamin will have the strength to move forward. The players sued the school, their former coaches and three former teammates. They say the teammates sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions and when they took their complaints to coaches and authorities, those people did nothing.


New Mexico St Hazing

Former New Mexico State NCAA college basketball player Shak Odunewu speaks at a news conference in Las Cruces, N.M., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Odunewu and former Aggie player Deuce Benjamin, who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates, spoke today about the deep impact their time at the Las Cruces school had on them. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
New Mexico St Hazing

William Benjamin, left, an Aggie Hall of Famer and father of former New Mexico State NCAA college basketball player Deuce Benjamin, right, speaks at a news conference in Las Cruces, N.M., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The Benjamins and former Aggie player Shak Odunewu discussed the lawsuit they filed alleging teammates ganged up and sexually assaulted them multiple times, while their coaches and others at the school didn't act when confronted with the allegations. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

