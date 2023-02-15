2f8334-20230214-dakota-app-launch-webp1400 copy.jpg

Dakhóta Iápi Okhódakičhiye board chairman and linguistic director Šišókadúta and executive director Ethan Neerdaels post with Dakota teacher Nichole Subola.Courtesy (Photo courtesy of Dakhóta Iápi Okhódakičhiye)

A new app, which creators say is one of the largest dictionaries of its kind, will preserve and expand the use of the Dakota language one word at a time.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments