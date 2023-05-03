Nets 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid stands on the court for warm-ups before Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Joel Embiid is the runner-up no more. After finishing second in each of the last two years, Philadelphia's MVP is the NBA's MVP. Embiid won the league's top individual award on Tuesday night, topping Denver's Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee. Embiid got 73 of 100 first-place votes. He wasn't the only one celebrating a win in the NBA on Tuesday. New York evened its Eastern Conference semifinal series at a game apiece with Miami by beating the Heat 111-105, and the Los Angeles Lakers opened their Western Conference semifinal by beating defending champion Golden State 117-112.


APTOPIX Heat Knicks Basketball

Miami Heat center Cody Zeller, left, watches New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson fall over Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) while fighting for a rebound in the first half of Game 2 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Lakers Warriors Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stand together during the first half of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

