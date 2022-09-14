Ravens Jets Football

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Lamar Jackson is banking on his talent to ultimately land the deal he seeks from the Baltimore Ravens. He's also depending on himself as one of only 17 current NFL players acting as their own agent, according to the NFLPA. The list includes high-profile names such as Bobby Wagner, DeAndre Hopkins and Jacoby Brissett. Former players Richard Sherman, Russell Okung and Hall of Famer Edgerrin James also did it. It's the latest example of this generation taking more ownership of how their careers are handled. It's also a unique risk vs. reward gamble that few remain willing to take on.

Baltimore Ravens Football

Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson answers questions after practice on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
Bills Rams Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) lunges into the end zone for a touchdown over Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

