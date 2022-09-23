Cannon Lake Ducks

Ducks rest off the Cannon Lake Trail near Faribault. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed Saturday, Sept. 24 as Hunting and Fishing Day in Minnesota. Saturday also is National Public Lands Day, and the first day of Take a Kid Hunting weekend, offering the state a triple opportunity to highlight the hunting, fishing, and other recreational, environmental, and economic benefits of Minnesota’s public lands and waters.

Rice Lake State Park

Rice Lake State Park near Owatonna is home to many waterfowl and a great place to observe spring and fall bird migration. (Photo by Audrey Kletscher Helbling)

