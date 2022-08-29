NASA Moon Rocket

NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours before liftoff Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA called off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Monday after a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained trouble related to an engine.

