ST. PAUL — An arbitration panel has ordered MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell to pay $5 million to a software engineer for breach of contract in a dispute over data that Lindell claims proves that China interfered in the U.S. 2020 elections and tipped the outcome to Joe Biden.

Lindell Arbitration Loss

Mike Lindell talks to reporters at the Republican National Committee winter meeting in Dana Point, Calif. on Jan. 27. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments