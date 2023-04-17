Timberwolves Nuggets Basketball

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, looks to drive to the rim as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker defends in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Jamal Murray overcame some early jitters to have 24 points and eight assists in his first playoff game since the 2020 NBA bubble as the top-seeded Denver Nuggets routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-80 Sunday night.


Timberwolves Nuggets Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, drives to the rim as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon defends in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Timberwolves Nuggets Basketball

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone argues for a call in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

