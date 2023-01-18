Timberwolves Nuggets Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, right, drives to the rim as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver's record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.


Timberwolves Nuggets Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Timberwolves Nuggets Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

