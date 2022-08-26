Small College Stars Football

FILE - Morningside NCAA college football quarterback Joe Dolincheck carries the ball against Northwestern College in the NAIA semifinals at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Dolincheck led a group of Morningside College seniors that climbed Pike's Peak this summer. He'll try to lead them back to the mountaintop of NAIA football this fall. (Jesse Brothers/Sioux City Journal via AP, File)

Morningside College quarterback Joe Dolincheck is the centerpiece of the most powerful small-college offense in the nation. Dolincheck is 38-1 with two NAIA championships in three years as the starter for the school in Sioux City, Iowa. Among other top small college players are defensive end Michael Nobile of Delaware Valley State in Pennsylvania; defensive tackle Michael Wozniak of Saint John's in Minnesota; running back Marques Burgess of Keiser University in Florida; receiver Wayne Ruby of Mount Union in Ohio; and linebacker DJ White of Georgetown College in Kentucky.

FILE - Morningside NCAA college football quarterback Joe Dolincheck speaks at a news conference during fall sports media day at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Dolincheck is the centerpiece of the most powerful small-college offense in the nation, one that averaged better than 55 points and 600 yards per game last season while winning the Sioux City, Iowa, school's third national championship in four years. (Jesse Brothers/Sioux City Journal via AP, File)
Michael Wozniak of St. John's leaps to try to block a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Lake Forest Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Clemens Stadium in Collegeville, Minn. Wozniak had 10.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries last year. NFL scouts have attended practices this month to get a closer look. (Dave Schwarz/The St. Cloud Times via AP)
Michael Wozniak of St. John's concentrates on the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Linfield Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Clemens Stadium in Collegeville, Minn. “At the end of the 2021 season," coach Gary Fasch said, "I felt he was the best defensive lineman in our conference, and one of the top in the country.” (Dave Schwarz/The St. Cloud Times via AP)
Michael Wozniak of St. John's rushes the Linfield quarterback during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Clemens Stadium in Collegeville, Minn. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound senior's career has been interrupted by a hand injury and the pandemic, but he's found his groove and is poised for a second straight Division III All-America campaign. (Dave Schwarz/The St. Cloud Times via AP)

