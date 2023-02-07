ST. PAUL — Millions of extra dollars are working their way through the Minnesota Legislature to both beef up the ability of Attorney General Keith Ellison's office to prosecute violent crime and the state's public defender system to relieve the staffing shortages that nearly led to a strike last year.

Minnesota Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks at a news conference at the State Capitol on Monday. He's joined by Democratic House Majority Leader Jamie Long. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)


