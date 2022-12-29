The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds the public that it is illegal to deposit snow on or next to a public highway or street.
“Placing snow on or near a public road creates hazards, including drainage problems, drifting, sight obstruction and unsafe access,” said Andrew Fischbach, MnDOT District 6 East Maintenance Superintendent. “Keep crosswalks, intersections, entrances and exits clean and unobstructed.”
Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit the plowing, blowing, shoveling or otherwise placing of snow on to public roads. This includes the ditch and right of way area along the roads.
Violations are considered misdemeanors, but civil penalties also apply if the placement of snow creates a hazard, such as a slippery area, frozen rut or bump, that contributes to a motor vehicle or pedestrian crash. The civil liability can extend to both the property owner and the person who placed the snow.
MnDOT maintenance crews in southeast Minnesota plow and maintain 3,750 lane miles of state highways and intersections. Overall, MnDOT is responsible for about 29,200 lane miles statewide.
Stay safe this winter
View road conditions and traffic updates in Minnesota on the 511mn.org or get a free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
