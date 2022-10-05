Motorists traveling on Minnesota roads this fall should be aware of large farm equipment transporting crops to markets, grain elevators and processing plants, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
“Harvest season is ramping up across Minnesota and farmers need the highways to access their fields and deliver crops to market,” said Scott Thompson, traffic engineer. “Motorists need to be prepared to encounter slow-moving farm vehicles, especially on rural, two-lane roadways, now through November.
Farm equipment is large and heavy, making it hard for operators to accelerate, slow down or stop. The equipment also makes wide turns and can sometimes cross over the centerline. These vehicles can also create large blind spots, making it difficult for operators to see approaching vehicles. All of these factors can cause serious crashes.
Motorists should:
Slow down and use caution when approaching farm equipment. Don’t assume the operator can see you.
Watch for debris dropped by trucks. It is safer to brake or drive through debris than to veer into oncoming cars or off the road.
Wait for a safe place to pass.
Farm equipment operators should:
Use lights and flashers to make equipment more visible.
Use slow-moving vehicle emblems on equipment traveling less than 30 mph.
Consider using a follow vehicle when moving equipment, especially at night.
