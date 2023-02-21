MLS Preview Soccer

FILE -Los Angeles FC celebrates after a win over Austin FC in the MLS playoff Western Conference final soccer match Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Major League Soccer is embarking on its 28th season with a new team in St. Louis City and a new media deal with Apple TV. This season will also feature an expanded Leagues Cup, which will involve all of the MLS and Liga MX teams for the first time. The competition with Mexico is part of an ever-increasing collaboration between MLS and Liga MX — with both professional leagues looking forward to the attention they'll see in the run-up to the World Cup hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.


FILE -Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner, center, lifts the trophy as the Philadelphia Union celebrates the win following the MLS soccer match against New York City FC, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Chester, Pa.
FILE -Fans cheer before an MLS soccer match between the Charlotte FC and the LA Galaxy in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 5, 2022.

