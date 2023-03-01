Broadcast Upheaval Baseball

FILE - A television cameraman moves a camera before the start of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves, Aug. 14, 2020, in Miami. Major League Baseball added three executives to its new local media department as it prepares for a possible takeover of local broadcasts for 17 teams amid the financial deterioration of the Bally and AT&T SportsNet regional sports networks, the commissioner's office said Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Major League Baseball added three executives to its new local media department as it prepares for a possible takeover of broadcasts for 17 teams amid the financial deterioration of the Bally and AT&T SportsNet regional sports networks.


MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media and answers questions during baseball spring training in Dunedin, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

