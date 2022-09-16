Roberto Clemente Day Baseball

FILE - Roberto Clemente of the Pittsburgh Pirates is seen in Tampa, Fla., March 3, 1963. Major League Baseball celebrates its annual Roberto Clemente Day, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, honoring the Hall of Fame outfielder in the 50th anniversary year of his tragic death in a plane crash while attempting to deliver relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. (AP Photo/Preston Stroup, File)

For the big leaguers who saw him play, Roberto Clemente was a breathtaking talent and unmistakable force on the field who made a powerful impact on young ballplayers.

The No. 21 is on the pitching mound in honor of Roberto Clemente Day before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez wears a jersey with No. 21 in honor of Roberto Clemente Day as he throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Miami. Lopez is the Marlins' nominee for the Roberto Clemente award. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Members of the Pittsburgh Pirates, wearing No. 21 for Roberto Clemente, stand for the national anthem before a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Roberto Clemente Jr. and Roberto Clemente III throw first pitches before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Former recipients of the Roberto Clemente Award pose for a photo with Roberto Clemente Jr. and Roberto Clemente III, center, before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets on Roberto Clemente Day, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Pittsburgh Pirates, wearing No. 21 for Roberto Clemente Day, stand for the national anthem before a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

