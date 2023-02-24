Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras catches during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Yankees All-Star catcher Jose Trevino is among big league catchers staunchly against introducing robo umps at the major league level. Trevino says Commissioner Rob Manfred doesn’t have “any idea what’s going on whenever he talks about that kind of stuff.” Manfred cautions the that Automated Ball-Strike System is still in “the evaluation phase.” ABS will receive its biggest experiment yet at Triple-A, where it’ll be used four days per week to call every pitch. On the other three days, umpires will traditionally call balls and strikes with a challenge system in place.


Guardians Baseball

Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor reaches out to catch a pitch during the first day of spring training baseball workouts for Guardians pitchers and catchers in Goodyear, Ariz., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
White Sox Baseball

Chicago White Sox catcher Adam Hackenberg runs drills during an MLB spring training baseball practice, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments