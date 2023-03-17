Sticky Substances Baseball

FILE - A pair baseballs and a glove sit in the Milwaukee Brewers dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on March 29, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. Major League Baseball is heightening in-game inspections by umpires for banned grip aides, concerned use of foreign substances by pitchers increased again as time passed from start of a crackdown in June 2021. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Major League Baseball is heightening in-game inspections by umpires for banned grip aides, concerned that use of foreign substances by pitchers increased again as time passed from a crackdown begun in June 2021.


FILE - Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Saturday, March 11, 2023. Major League Baseball is heightening in-game inspections by umpires for banned grip aides, concerned use of foreign substances by pitchers increased again as time passed from start of a crackdown in June 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

