Bird and wildlife lovers were heartbroken when the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources EagleCam nest fell in an early April storm, but there’s still a way for people to get their fix of minute-by-minute bird life. The agency’s FalconCam is still up and running.

341103394_925629318477111_9165832102860830418_n.jpg

Three eggs and their parents on the FalconCam earlier this month. There are four eggs now. (Screenshot courtesy of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments