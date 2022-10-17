The race for governor of Minnesota remains close, but incumbent Tim Walz has increased a narrow lead over challenger Scott Jensen in the latest MinnPost/Embold Research poll.
The DFLer was preferred by 47% of those polled while Jensen was preferred by 42%. The four other candidates on the ballot shared 5% of the support; 5% remained undecided and 1% said they would not vote.
The poll of 1,585 voters across Minnesota between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points, putting Walz’s advantage just within that window. When a similar sampling was asked in June, Walz and Jensen were virtually tied with 42% supporting Walz and 40% supporting Jensen.
The DFL nominee has a large lead among women voters, leading 55% to 33%. Among men, Jensen leads 52% to 39%. Walz has a slight numerical lead in all age groups but his largest advantage is among young voters – those between age 18 and 34 – where he has 43% to 32% lead.
Geography is a great divider in the poll results, some of it expected. Walz has a 37-point lead in the two Twin Cities while Jensen has a 19-point lead in the seven-county metro area outside the two largest cities and leads by 14 points in Greater Minnesota. Compared to the June poll, Walz’s advantage has grown in the cities and declined in the suburbs. Because the sample size is smaller than the overall polled population, the margins of error increase in size for subregions of the state. The margin of error for this poll is plus or minus 4 percentage points in the cities, plus or minus 7 percentage points in the metro area excluding Minneapolis and St. Paul and plus or minus 4 percentage points in Greater Minnesota.
A reelection campaign begins as a referendum of sorts on the job done by the incumbent who usually does not suffer from a lack of familiarity with voters. Only 1% of surveyed voters said they had not heard of Walz, the former U.S. congressman from Mankato. That doesn’t always transfer to favorability.
Of those polled, Walz receives very favorable or somewhat favorable grades from 46%, while 48% view him unfavorably. But 40% of respondents who viewed him as unfavorable put him in the most-negative “very unfavorable” category.
“It is not unusual, especially in a state like Minnesota where you have a pretty polarized electorate,” pollster Ben Greenfield said of the depth of feelings. Walz “is very polarized in terms of people’s political orientations. I’m sure if we polled in (Gov. Tony) Evers in Wisconsin we would see pretty much the same thing.”
The good news for Jensen is that since the MinnPost/Embold Research poll in June, Jensen has become more familiar to voters – both because of his own campaign and the negative ads that have run against him by allies of Walz and the DFL. In June, 23% of voters surveyed had a favorable view of the former state senator and 19% had an unfavorable view. But at that time, 44% said they had not heard of the candidate who had recently won the endorsement of the state GOP.
Now, however, while Jensen is known by all but 9% of those who took part in the poll, his ratio of favorable-to-unfavorable responses has reversed. Now, 37% said they thought very favorably or somewhat favorably, while 44% said they were somewhat unfavorable or very unfavorable toward him.
The number of undecided voters in the election for governor – 6% – is relatively low with three weeks to go to Election Day. But the poll suggests there is more opportunity among those voters for Jensen than for Walz. Among those voters only, 33% report they approve of the incumbent’s job performance while 67% disapprove.