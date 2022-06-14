A new poll by MinnPost and Change Research found Minnesotans broadly support the right to an abortion in some —but not all — instances.
With the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned in a Supreme Court decision in the coming weeks, abortion rights are poised to play a role in November’s midterm elections.
Last month, the leak of a draft Supreme Court majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization suggested the court may overturn 1973’s Roe, which codified the right to an abortion in the United States. If Roe were overturned, abortion laws would be up to the states, giving state legislatures and governors an increased role in determining when and how abortions are available.
The poll, commissioned by MinnPost and conducted by Change Research, surveyed 1,551 likely general election voters from across Minnesota between June 3 and June 8.
It found 67% of Minnesota likely voters oppose a ban on abortions in all circumstances.
Still, while support remained high across many demographics in Minnesota, not all opposed a total ban on abortion in equal measure.
Women (75%) were far more likely to oppose an abortion ban than men (58%).
College-educated people (74%) were more likely to oppose an abortion ban than non-college-educated people (61%).
Democrats (95 percent) and pure Independents (71%) were far more likely to oppose an all-out ban on abortion than Republicans (37%).
And in terms of geography, the majority of likely voters around the state oppose a total ban on abortion, but the opposition is stronger in the Twin Cities (75%) and the metro (69%) than in Greater Minnesota (61%).
Those results aren’t inconsistent with how national voters poll: support for abortion is relatively broad, said Cynthia Rugeley, associate professor and head of the political science department at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Both Republicans and Democrats expressed high levels of support for abortion in some scenarios, including rape, incest, to save the life of the mother and when the pregnancy is not viable.
Minnesotans who identified as Republicans were less likely to support abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy and “In all instances in which a woman chooses to have an abortion and her doctor is able to perform it safely.”
While a majority of Democrats said they supported legal abortion in the second trimester of pregnancy, few Republicans did.
In Minnesota, it is legal to get an abortion until the point at which a fetus could survive outside the uterus, called “fetal viability,” at around 24 weeks of gestation. There are exceptions if the life of the mother is in danger or in the case of a fetal anomaly incompatible with life.
While some states have passed laws triggering an effective ban on abortions in the event that Roe is overturned, Minnesota is not among them. Here, if Roe is overturned, the fate of Minnesota’s abortion laws would rest with the state legislature and the governor — all up for re-election in November.