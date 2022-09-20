Colorado Minnesota Football

Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell is checked on by athletic trainers and head coach P.J. Fleck after a lower leg injury during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota will enter Big Ten play without leading receiver Chris Autman-Bell, the sixth-year standout who has been scheduled for season-ending surgery on his right leg.

Colorado Minnesota Football

Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell (7) carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments