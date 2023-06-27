37a023-20230627-aq-02-webp1400 copy.jpg

A cyclist rides up a hill in Indian Mounds Regional Park in St. Paul on Tuesday during another air quality alert caused by Canadian wildfire smoke. (Ben Hovland/MPR News)

 Ben Hovland

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued a record 23rd air quality alert of the year Tuesday morning, as yet another round of smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts across southern and eastern parts of the state.


  

