Cannon Lake Ducks

Ducks rest off the Cannon Lake Trail near Faribault. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Minnesota’s regular waterfowl season opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24, with the same regulations as last year. Minnesota has three waterfowl hunting zones — north, central and south — that share the Sept. 24 season opener but have varying end dates. The central and south zones also have a mid-season closure Oct. 3-7.

Rice Lake State Park

Rice Lake State Park near Owatonna is home to many waterfowl and a great place to observe spring and fall bird migration. (Photo by Audrey Kletscher Helbling)

