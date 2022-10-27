Minnesota Penn St Football

Penn State defensive end Amin Vanover (56) pressures Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Minnesota returns home on a three-game losing streak to face Rutgers. Both teams are 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten. The Gophers are favored by 14½ points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook odds. The Scarlet Knights have a winning record at the seven-game mark for the first time since they entered the conference in 2014. Rutgers ranks sixth in the FBS and third in the Big Ten in rushing defense with an average of 87.4 yards allowed per game. Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim has a personal streak of 15 straight games with 100-plus rushing yards.


