Two months after calling a three-day walkout, leaders of the Minnesota Nurses Association said the union will hold a new strike authorization vote on Nov. 30 amid slow-moving contract talks with the state’s major hospital systems.
Two months after calling a three-day walkout, leaders of the Minnesota Nurses Association said the union will hold a new strike authorization vote on Nov. 30 amid slow-moving contract talks with the state’s major hospital systems.
If approved, it would give negotiators for the 15,000-member union the power to call a strike after giving a 10-day notice to hospital employers.
Union leaders have been in contract negotiations since March and working without a contract since June. Since their three-day strike in September, members have been back at the bargaining table with hospitals, but said little progress has been made since.
Union president Mary Turner said Thursday her negotiators had high hopes for a deal following the September walkout but that since then the hospitals have made no firm commitments around the nurses’ proposals.
The September strike involved 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports regions.
Nurses aimed for higher wages and other provisions to attract and retain more nurses in short-staffed hospitals. They also sought better measures to protect their safety on the job.
Minnesota Nurses Association president Mary Turner said Thursday negotiators at North Memorial Health Hospital where she is an ICU nurse have met 27 times since March, several of those meetings after the strike. She said management is to blame for lack of contract agreements.
Referring to an “intensifying surge of illness related to RSV and influenza,” Allina Health said in its statement the nurses were “choosing to be opportunistic at a time of vulnerability for our community by disrupting care.”
But Laura Myers, a pediatric nurse at Children’s Minnesota in St. Paul, said the spike in RSV and flu was “exactly why we are fighting. We are fighting because working conditions in our organization are getting worse by the day.”
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.