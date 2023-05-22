The Minnesota Legislature was putting the final touches on a $72 billion state budget Monday as Democrats celebrated enacting an ambitious agenda that ranged from protecting abortion rights, to providing more resources for education, to legalizing marijuana.

Minnesota Legislature

Minnesota’s Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman of Brooklyn Park and Democratic House Majority Leader Jamie Long of Minneapolis speak with reporters in the House chamber of the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, on May 22, 2023. State Democrats have enacted an ambitious agenda this legislative session that ranged from protecting abortion rights, to providing more resources for education, to legalizing marijuana. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)


Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments