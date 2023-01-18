...Winter Storm tonight into Thursday......
...Heavy Snow Likely...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to 8
inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts
expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will
turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph
are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the
Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.
* WHERE...Rice County.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Minnesota hosts No. 3 Purdue after Edey's 32-point showing
No. 3 Purdue visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Zach Edey scored 32 points in the Boilermakers' 64-63 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. Thursday's game will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Boilermakers won the last matchup 89-70. Minnesota is 1-5 against the Big Ten, and Purdue is 6-1 against conference opponents.
Purdue Boilermakers (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-9, 1-5 Big Ten)
Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue plays the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Zach Edey scored 32 points in Purdue's 64-63 win against the Michigan State Spartans.
The Golden Gophers are 5-5 on their home court. Minnesota is eighth in the Big Ten with 14.1 assists per game led by Ta'Lon Cooper averaging 6.1.
The Boilermakers are 6-1 in conference play. Purdue is third in the Big Ten giving up 61.2 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is averaging 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cooper is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
Edey is averaging 21.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.
Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.