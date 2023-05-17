Vaping Lawsuit Minnesota

Attorney General Keith Ellison gives a high five to Katy Johnson, who was once addicted to vaping, on Wednesday, during a press conference announcing the state's lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria was settled for $60.5 million. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

 Richard Tsong-Taatarii

Minnesota settled its lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria for $60.5 million, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday, saying the total is significantly higher per capita than any other state that sued Juul over youth vaping and marketing practices.


