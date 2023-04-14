a650d7-20220531-people-sit-at-a-table-webp2000 (1) copy.jpg

Attorney Bob Bennett, center, appears at a news conference with his clients John Pope, at left, and Zoya Code, right in Minneapolis in 2022. (Matt Sepic/MPR News file)

The city of Minneapolis agreed Thursday to pay nearly $9 million to settle lawsuits filed by two people who said former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into their necks years before he used the same move to kill George Floyd.


