...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows tonight will remain in the 70s, which
will limit the ability to cool down between two hot afternoons
today and Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Minneapolis city council member Robin Wonsley speaks at a news conference on Tuesday at Minneapolis City Hall in support of a city ordinance that would establish a minimum wage for rideshare drivers. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Drivers for Uber, Lyft and other rideshare companies would get a minimum wage in Minneapolis if a city ordinance passes as early as next month, City Council members said Tuesday at a news conference.