PolyMet Mine

This former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes would become part of a proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

 Jim Mone

PolyMet Mining, which has been working for nearly two decades to develop the state’s first copper-nickel mine in the northeastern corner of the state, officially has a new name, and a new partner.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments