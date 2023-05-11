Mexico Migrants

Migrants stand on the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, on Thursday as Texas National Guards block them from behind razor wire. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

 Fernando Llano

Migrants rushed across the Mexico border Thursday in hopes of entering the U.S. in the final hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted — a change that many feared could make it more difficult for them to stay.


