Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) carries the ball against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Michigan State hosts Minnesota in the Big Ten opener for both schools and a likely spot in the AP Top 25 at stake. The Spartans, who have won eight straight home games, are coming off a 39-28 loss at Washington. The Gophers are off to their best start since 2019 following a 49-7 win over Colorado and will face their toughest opponent so far this season.

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT ID TO TERELL SMITH - Minnesota defensive back Terell Smith (4) knocks the ball from Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Michigan State's Jalen Berger, center, Spencer Brown, left, and Keon Coleman (0) celebrate Berger's rushing touchdown against Akron during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan celebrates with wide receiver Clay Geary (18) after Geary caught a pass for a touchdown against Colorado during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 49-7. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne runs downfield against Washington linebacker Kamren Fabiculanan during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Seattle. Washington won 39-28. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

