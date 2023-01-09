MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador said Monday he would consider accepting more migrants than previously announced under President Joe Biden's plan to turn away people from four nations who cross illegally into the United States.
The comments came as López Obrador, Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were gathering in Mexico City for a meeting of the three North American leaders.
“We don’t want to anticipate things, but this is part of what we are going to talk about at the summit,” López Obrador said. “We support this type of measures, to give people options, alternatives,” he said, adding that “the numbers may be increased.”
Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, cautioned nothing was decided yet.
“What we need is to see how the program announced last week works in practice, what if any adjustments need to be made to that program and then we can talk about taking the next steps,” he said.
The comments were a reflection of the highly sensitive negotiations about immigration, which will be a central issue during the two-day summit. All three nations are involved in a collective effort to better support those arriving in North America and better enforce rules to make it harder for smugglers to persuade migrants to make dangerous trips to the U.S. Other issues on the summit table: climate change, energy and the supply chain.
Sullivan said Monday the trip would be “a good opportunity for President Biden to deepen his personal engagement with President Lopez Obrador and Prime Minister Trudeau.”
Ahead of the summit, Biden announced the policy shift with Mexico's blessing: The U.S. will send 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela back across the border from among those who entered the U.S. illegally. Migrants who arrive from those countries are not easily returned to their home countries for a variety of reasons.
And, 30,000 people per month from those four nations who get sponsors, background checks and an airline flight will get the ability to work legally in the U.S. for two years.
López Obrador said the two also discussed "the migration issue … we agreed on addressing the causes of migration,” by generating more opportunities for people so they wouldn’t have to migrate.
He also talked about economic integration of the nations, calling “it is a dream we can make reality, which is to unite all the countries of the Americas.”
For the U.S., the major talking points are migration, drug trafficking and building on Biden’s push on electric vehicles and manufacturing. Mexico is focused on economic integration for North America, supporting the poor in the Americas and regional relationships that put all governments on equal footing. Canada is looking to expand on green initiatives.
On his way to Mexico, Biden stopped in El Paso, Texas, for four hours — his first trip to the border as president and the longest he's spent along the U.S-Mexico line. The visit was highly controlled and seemed designed to showcase a smooth operation to process migrants entering legally, weed out smuggled contraband and humanely treat those who've entered illegally. That would create a counter-narrative to Republicans’ claims of a crisis situation equivalent to an open border.
But it was likely to do little to quell critics from both sides, including immigrant advocates who accuse the Democratic president of establishing cruel policies not unlike those of his hard-line predecessor, Republican Donald Trump.
The number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has risen dramatically during Biden's first two years in office. There were more than 2.38 million stops during the year that ended Sept. 30, the first time the number topped 2 million. The administration has struggled to clamp down on crossings, reluctant to take measures that would resemble those of Trump’s administration.