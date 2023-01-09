CORRECTION Biden

President Joe Biden is greeted by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as he arrives at the Felipe Angeles international airport in Zumpango, Mexico on Sunday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador said Monday he would consider accepting more migrants than previously announced under President Joe Biden's plan to turn away people from four nations who cross illegally into the United States.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments