53b09b-20230214-a-person-sits-at-a-table-and-talks-webp2000 copy.jpg

Berhane Bekele, right, testifies before a House committee on Tuesday about injuries she has sustained while working at a pork packing plant in Austin. (Dana Ferguson/MPR News)

One meat-processing worker after another shared with lawmakers Tuesday their horror stories of witnessing or experiencing severe injuries, toiling with aching muscles from repetitive stress or reporting for long shifts in stifling and excessively loud plants.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments