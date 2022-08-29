Tour Championship Golf

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, holds the championchip trophy after winning the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

This year it became easy to overlook Rory McIlroy's four majors, 30 wins on four continents and two years at No. 1 in the world. He has been viewed mostly as the strongest voice and staunchest defender of the PGA Tour in its battle against Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Tour Championship Golf

Scottie Scheffler lines up his putt on the first green during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tour Championship Golf

Scottie Scheffler hits from the second tee during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tour Championship Golf

Scottie Scheffler hits from the fourth tee during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Tour Championship Golf

Scottie Scheffler hits from the second tee during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tour Championship Golf

Sungjae Im, of South Korea, hits from the bunker on the eighth fairway during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tour Championship Golf

Scottie Scheffler hits the ball from a bunker near the 18th green during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Tour Championship Golf

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the rough in the gallery on the 16th green during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tour Championship Golf

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, waves after his round on the 18th green during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Tour Championship Golf

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, left and Scottie Scheffler speak after their round on the 18th green during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Tour Championship Golf

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates his victory during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tour Championship Golf

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, right, celebrates his victory with Scottie Scheffler during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tour Championship Golf

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, walks to the clubhouse after winning the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tour Championship Golf

Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Tour Championship Golf

Rory McIlroy reacts after making a birdie putt on the fifteenth green during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Tour Championship Golf

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, holds the championchip trophy after winning the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments