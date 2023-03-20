Capitals Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 19, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Matt Boldy recorded his second career hat trick and the Minnesota Wild rebounded to beat Washington 5-3 on Sunday.


Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) tries to get the puck into the net against Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 19, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Reaves celebrates with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury after Reaves scored a goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 19, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

